Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Galapagos Trading Up 0.9 %

GLPG opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $1.17. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $163.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 13.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 513,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,946,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Galapagos by 23.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 301.5% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 587,453 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

