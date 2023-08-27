GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. GameStop makes up 4.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of GameStop worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after buying an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $19,508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1,299.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 989,859 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $11,181,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $2,287,174.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,004,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $2,287,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,004,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GameStop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

GameStop Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 3,423,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,422. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

