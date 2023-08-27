Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.66. Gannett shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 863,978 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $409.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.36 million during the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,323 shares in the company, valued at $10,673,822.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 130.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

