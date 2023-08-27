Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.33 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $777.11 million and $1.33 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00019886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,064.29 or 1.00047975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.15998045 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,208,730.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

