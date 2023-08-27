GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) versus MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Head-To-Head Review

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A MicroAlgo $73.61 million 1.52 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GEMALTO NV/S and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A MicroAlgo N/A -29.07% -20.69%

About GEMALTO NV/S

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

