General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

