Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ) Shares Sold by Kim LLC

Kim LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC’s holdings in Genesis Unicorn Capital were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 191,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Unicorn Capital alerts:

Genesis Unicorn Capital Trading Up 24.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GENQ traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $10.47. 90,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,787. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.