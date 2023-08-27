Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 251.2% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VPN opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period.

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

