Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 642.9% in August

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance
GXTG stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF
About Global X Thematic Growth ETF
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
