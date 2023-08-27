Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 642.9% in August

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

GXTG stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 173,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 785.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

