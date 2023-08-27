Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Transactions at Greystone Housing Impact Investors
In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,000 shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,182.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 0.3 %
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.41. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 61.07% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.
