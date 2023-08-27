Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $7.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $7.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.40. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.07 EPS.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

GPI opened at $258.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.02. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $277.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,595,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,350 shares of company stock worth $6,405,823. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

