Grupo Traxión (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grupo Traxión (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Grupo Traxión Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRPOF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Grupo Traxión has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.15.
Grupo Traxión Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Traxión
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Traxión Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Traxión and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.