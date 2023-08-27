GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Down 44.7% in August

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSI Technology by 135,203.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GSI Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.33. 148,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,121. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.79. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 64.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

