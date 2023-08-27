Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDIP opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

