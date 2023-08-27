HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Reduced by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 9.6% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

