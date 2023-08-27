H&E Equipment Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HEES stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HEES shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

