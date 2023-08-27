Head to Head Comparison: Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) & ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY)

ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ChinaCache International and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 7,042.86%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A Wejo Group -1,282.59% -37,962.51% -353.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChinaCache International and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ChinaCache International and Wejo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Wejo Group $11.69 million 0.20 -$159.25 million ($1.44) -0.01

ChinaCache International has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChinaCache International beats Wejo Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited engages in the provision of software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud-based software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing vast volumes of connected vehicle data. The company also provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, including traffic management services, and audience and media measurement services; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions comprising software platforms, software analytical tools, data management software, privacy and data compliance software, and business insights and services enablers, as well as data visualization software to OEMs, Tier 1s, and fleet and insurance companies. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

