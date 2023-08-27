Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Short Interest Update

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWEL. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

HWEL remained flat at $10.31 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

