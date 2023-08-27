Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $947.90

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 947.90 ($12.09) and traded as low as GBX 935.83 ($11.94). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 960 ($12.25), with a volume of 3,392 shares changing hands.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm has a market cap of £75.84 million, a PE ratio of -446.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 947.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,019.59.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

Henderson Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,627.91%.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.