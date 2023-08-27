Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

HEGIY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,854. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

