Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168.26 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00017717 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $168.26 million and $1,820.70 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,004.95 or 1.00040961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.61249967 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,029.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

