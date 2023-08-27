Hermez Network Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00017648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $168.27 million and approximately $2,770.68 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,107.82 or 1.00037956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.61450779 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,820.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

