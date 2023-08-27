Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Moderna by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $43,000,458 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

