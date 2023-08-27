Heron Bay Capital Management Buys 15,297 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.0% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 13,051,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,856,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.