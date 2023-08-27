Heron Bay Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,907 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 1.4% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. 1,402,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,916. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.