Heron Bay Capital Management Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $134.43. The stock had a trading volume of 607,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

