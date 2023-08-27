Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 1,556 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Genpact were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Genpact Stock Up 1.3 %

G traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. 764,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $48.85.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,844 shares of company stock worth $2,401,033. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.