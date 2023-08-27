Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Up 22.2 %

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $45.03 on Friday. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

