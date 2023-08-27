Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hibbett updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hibbett by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

