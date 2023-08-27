Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hibbett updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Trading Up 22.2 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

