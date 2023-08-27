Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hibbett updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.
HIBB opened at $45.03 on Friday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.
In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
