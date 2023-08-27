Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hibbett updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB opened at $45.03 on Friday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Hibbett

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.