Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Up 22.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIBB

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.