Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered Highway from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Highway Stock Up 12.5 %
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.
Highway Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.39%. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Highway’s payout ratio is currently -499.94%.
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
