Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HKMPY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

