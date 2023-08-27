Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

