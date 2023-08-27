Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.64 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Horizen has a market cap of $99.71 million and $2.64 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.09 or 0.00027280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00095732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,055,694 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.