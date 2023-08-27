Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSPO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 20.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 845,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 141,950 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 300,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Horizon Space Acquisition I stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

