Horizon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,914 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,937,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

