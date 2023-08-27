Horizon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $830.35. 404,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $757.25 and its 200-day moving average is $766.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.22 and a 12 month high of $847.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $27,489,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

