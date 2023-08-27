Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 187.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. 34,253,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,195,136. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.