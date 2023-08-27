Horizon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,612,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,004,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $757.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.