Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 244,881 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,881 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.