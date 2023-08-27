Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

HOVNP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454 over the last 90 days.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

