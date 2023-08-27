Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance
HOVNP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.