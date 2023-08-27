iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the July 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ ICLK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

