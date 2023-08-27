ICON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $163.92 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,654,837 coins and its circulating supply is 965,654,825 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,640,796.6896545 with 965,641,752.5812203 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16847478 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,530,568.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

