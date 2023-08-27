IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

IG Group Price Performance

IGGHY opened at $8.69 on Friday. IG Group has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.58%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.