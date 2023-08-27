Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.57. The company had a trading volume of 667,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

