IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 493.5% in August

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 493.5% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

