IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IMAC Price Performance
Shares of IMACW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
About IMAC
