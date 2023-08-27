ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) vs. AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Financial Comparison

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and ImagineAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -16.71% -18.50% -10.34% ImagineAR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and ImagineAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $232.34 million 5.21 -$38.69 million ($0.23) -28.39 ImagineAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImagineAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvePoint.

39.7% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AvePoint and ImagineAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33 ImagineAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

AvePoint presently has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than ImagineAR.

Summary

AvePoint beats ImagineAR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. provides engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API that offers unlimited AR visual and GPS activations, AR scavenger hunts, reward cards, and real-time analytics; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services. It serves the retail, sports/live events, advertising/promotions, e-sports, and fundraising industries. The company was formerly known as Imagination Park Technologies Inc. and changed its name to ImagineAR Inc. in April 2020. ImagineAR Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

